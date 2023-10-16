The Autograph Opens in former Smythe & Dove Steak/Dakota Bar space in Andover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The group behind a trio of dining spots north of Boston has opened a brand restaurant and bar.

According to a couple of sources, The Autograph is now open in Andover in the former Smythe & Dove Steak/Dakota Bar space, with the website and social media for the place indicating that it is an "American tavern" that is open for lunch and dinner. The new place joins other Andover spots from Paul LaRosa and his team, including Privé, La Fina, and LaRosa's.

Plans for The Autograph were first mentioned in the Andover News.

The address for The Autograph is 89 Main Street, Andover, MA, 01810. Its website is at https://www.autographtavern.com/

