What will happen to The Big Apple in Wrentham?

For nearly three decades, Jon and Peg Morse have operated The Big Apple Farm in Wrentham, Massachusetts -- a popular destination for locals in search of famous donuts, apples, other fruits, assorted vegetables, pies, seasonal treats and more.

But the Morses announced in a Facebook post Friday that they are retiring. There was no immediate word from the couple on what will happen to the farm.

"We want to take this moment to thank everyone for the last 28 years," the Morses wrote. "To our community and customers we thank you for your support. Thank you for continuously supporting our business and sharing family memories over the years. We will miss you all!"

The Morses also thanked their employees and staff for their outstanding work and commitment: "The many hours and hard work, we greatly appreciate all you have done."

Customers on social media expressed sadness over the news and said they hope the Morses don't sell the land; they'd like to see the Big Apple continue as a farm.

"No way! I love the Big Apple," wrote Rosemary Tatro Gately. "Hopefully you are selling it to someone who will maintain the farm."

"Your place is one of the best treasures in Wrentham," Sheryl Kennedy said. "It breaks my heart that you are retiring but I’m very happy for you at the same time...I pray somehow, some way that someone would take it over as the community needs precious places like the Big Apple to remain."

"So sad but happy for all," Sydni Unterweger wrote. "Someone please find the doughnut recipe because I'm not sure I can live life without those."

The Morses haven't said what they plan to do with the farm, or who they may be selling to.