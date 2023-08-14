The Capital Grille opens at Legacy Place in Dedham

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that a chain of upscale steakhouses was planning to open a new Boston-area location just off Route 128, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to a press release, The Capital Grille is now open at Legacy Place in Dedham, moving into the space that had been home to an outlet of P. F. Chang's. The new location of the steakhouse joins others locally in Boston, Burlington, and Chestnut Hill, and it includes a lounge along with private and semi-private space that can be used for events and functions.

The address for the new Capital Grille at Legacy Place is 110 Elm Street, Dedham, MA, 02026. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/

