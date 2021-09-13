Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
terrorism

The Case of Usaamah Rahim

By Monica Madeja and Shira Stoll

NBC Universal, Inc.

Usaamah Rahim was walking to a bus stop in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood in 2015 when he was approached by members of a joint terrorism task force.

He was shot and killed, and a knife was recovered, in a burst of violence in a case that made national headlines.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officers' actions were ruled justified, but Rahim's family wants the case to get a second look -- and is making progress in court.

We spoke to the family and dug into the case to piece together what happened, even as Boston's district attorney promised a review of the case.

More on the Usaamah Rahim Shooting

Usaamah Rahim Dec 3, 2020

Federal Judge Allows Mother's Suit in Deadly Boston Shooting to Continue

Aug 24, 2016

DA: Boston Police Officer, FBI Agent Who Killed Terror Suspect Justified in Use of Deadly Force

This article tagged under:

terrorismBOSTONpolice shootingRachael RollinsUsaamah Rahim
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us