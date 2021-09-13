The Case of Usaamah Rahim

Usaamah Rahim was walking to a bus stop in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood in 2015 when he was approached by members of a joint terrorism task force.

He was shot and killed, and a knife was recovered, in a burst of violence in a case that made national headlines.

The officers' actions were ruled justified, but Rahim's family wants the case to get a second look -- and is making progress in court.

We spoke to the family and dug into the case to piece together what happened, even as Boston's district attorney promised a review of the case.