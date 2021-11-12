The Chef's Pantry: Failproof Recipe for the Best Turkey Ever

When it comes to Thanksgiving food, there is something we all want to be thankful for: a turkey your family will be talking about long after the holiday is over.

In this week's The Chef’s Pantry, Anna Rossi is letting you in on a delicious secret. You can spatchcock the turkey – it makes the bird crispy, juicy, beautiful, and takes a fraction of the time to cook.

Anna says once you have cooked your turkey that way --you will never want to do it any other way.

It all starts by splitting the bird, but don't let that scare you; Anna takes you through it every step of the way and shows you on how to achieve an aromatic and juicy bird garnished with fresh orange slices, pomegranates and a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt.

Plus, she shakes it up with a ‘pleasant conversation cocktail’, her spin on a bourbon martini that's guaranteed to keep conversation polite (unless, of course, you get into politics, which just means you may have to pour another.)

All that and more in this week's The Chef's Pantry.

Watch above for Anna's step-by-step instructions; we've posted the recipes for you below.

RECIPES