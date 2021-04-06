The Climate Change Project 2021 — A Green Future: WATCH LIVE

The climate crisis is urgent, and so is the need for communities to begin implementing sustainable solutions to mitigate its effects.

In this 30-minute special, NBC10 Boston meteorologist and climate expert Chris Gloninger speaks with experts about nature-based solutions and renewable energy sources.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Specifically, we look at how we can use and mimic land formations to protect from severe storms, harvest energy from the sun and wind at competitive prices, and smoothly transition to a green economy.