Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
climate change

The Climate Change Project 2021 — A Green Future: WATCH LIVE

In this 30-minute special, NBC10 Boston meteorologist and climate expert Chris Gloninger speaks with experts about nature-based solutions and renewable energy sources

By Staff Reports

The climate crisis is urgent, and so is the need for communities to begin implementing sustainable solutions to mitigate its effects.

In this 30-minute special, NBC10 Boston meteorologist and climate expert Chris Gloninger speaks with experts about nature-based solutions and renewable energy sources.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Specifically, we look at how we can use and mimic land formations to protect from severe storms, harvest energy from the sun and wind at competitive prices, and smoothly transition to a green economy.

This article tagged under:

climate change
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us