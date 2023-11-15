The Cookie Monstah plans to open seventh Greater Boston location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a local business that is known in part for its ice cream sandwiches may be opening another outlet, with this one being in the western suburbs of Boston.

According to a source, The Cookie Monstah is planning to open at the Trio Newton mixed-use development at the corner of Walnut Street and Washington Street in Newtonville, with a post within the Newton Real Estate Forum Facebook group page mentioning that a lease has been signed for the new location. Once it opens, the new shop will join others in Beverly, Burlington, Danvers, Needham, North Andover, and Swampscott.

The website for The Cookie Monstah can be found at https://www.thecookiemonstah.com/

