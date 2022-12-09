The Dogwood in Jamaica Plain Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular spot for pizza, craft beers, and cocktails is shutting down.

According to a tweet from @jessekb, The Dogwood in the Forest Hills section of Jamaica Plain is getting ready to close, with the Washington Street spot posting the following on its website:

It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that after 27 years The Dogwood will be closing its doors for good January 14th, 2023. We are thankful for the continued patronage & support the community has offered through the years. To all our faithful & loyal Dogwood friends & family we thank you for the memories & look forward to having one more with you before we go to exchange the stories & memories this great establishment has offered us all. We hope to see you in these next few weeks.

No reason has been given for the closure, nor is it known what might move into its space.

The Dogwood has been known in part for its wood-fired pizzas named after trees (the Arnold Arboretum is within walking distance) along with fish and chips, chicken under a brick, steak tips, macaroni and cheese, and wings, and a rotating selection of local and regional beers, martinis, margaritas, sangria, and more.

The address for The Dogwood is 3712 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. Its website can be found at https://thedogwoodjp.com