Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

The Dogwood in Jamaica Plain Is Closing

By Boston Restaurant Talk

dining-generic-plate-fork
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular spot for pizza, craft beers, and cocktails is shutting down.

According to a tweet from @jessekb, The Dogwood in the Forest Hills section of Jamaica Plain is getting ready to close, with the Washington Street spot posting the following on its website:

It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that after 27 years The Dogwood will be closing its doors for good January 14th, 2023. We are thankful for the continued patronage & support the community has offered through the years. To all our faithful & loyal Dogwood friends & family we thank you for the memories & look forward to having one more with you before we go to exchange the stories & memories this great establishment has offered us all. We hope to see you in these next few weeks.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No reason has been given for the closure, nor is it known what might move into its space.

The Dogwood has been known in part for its wood-fired pizzas named after trees (the Arnold Arboretum is within walking distance) along with fish and chips, chicken under a brick, steak tips, macaroni and cheese, and wings, and a rotating selection of local and regional beers, martinis, margaritas, sangria, and more.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 14 mins ago

Here's Where Snow Could Fall in New England This Weekend — and How Much

influenza 1 hour ago

‘Concerning' Trend: Over 700 Flu Cases Reported in Boston in the Last Week

The address for The Dogwood is 3712 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. Its website can be found at https://thedogwoodjp.com

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

BOSTONpizzaForest Hills
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us