The Eagles announce Boston stop on their final tour “The Long Goodbye”

The legendary rock bad The Eagles have announced that their upcoming tour "The Long Goodbye" will include a stop in Boston, Massachusetts.

They will be at the TD Garden on Monday, September 11 as part of their 13 show tour that starts in New York City.

But they're not coming alone, the legendary Steely Dan will be accompanying the band in this tour and also commemorating their 50+ year career.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12 for all announced shows. General ticket sales will start Friday, July 14 at 10:00 A.M.

The Eagles, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, said they will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.