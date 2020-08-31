The Friendly Toast in Cambridge's Kendall Square Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The Cambridge location of an eclectic local group of dining spots has shut down permanently.

According to multiple sources, The Friendly Toast in Kendall Square has closed for good, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

We are saddened to announce we will not be reopening our Kendall Square- Cambridge, MA location....Over the past couple of months, we've been slowly and safely reopening our restaurants with every precaution in mind to keep our team and guests safe. We cannot thank you all enough for overwhelmingly positive support we've received in these very challenging restaurant and life times.

Both the note and website seem to indicate that all other locations remain in business, including in Boston's Back Bay, Burlington, Bedford, New Hampshire, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Burlington, Vermont.

The Kendall Square location of The Friendly Toast featured an offbeat menu including all-day breakfast items, while also offering a variety of cocktails as well.

The address for the now-closed location of The Friendly Toast in Kendall Square was 1 Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA, 02139. The website for the other locations can be found at https://thefriendlytoast.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

