The Friendly Toast opens new location in Cambridge's Harvard Square

A new outlet of an eclectic local group of dining spots has come to Cambridge after being in the works for more than a year.

According to an email, The Friendly Toast is now open in Harvard Square, moving into the space on Mass. Ave. that had been home to Grafton Street Pub & Grill until it moved to a new space on JFK Street. The new location of the eatery joins others locally in Boston's Back Bay, Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Danvers, Dedham, and North Andover, and there had also been one in the Kendall Square section of Cambridge but that one closed in the summer of 2020.

The address for the new location of The Friendly Toast in Harvard Square is 1230 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for all locations can be found at https://thefriendlytoast.com/

