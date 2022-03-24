Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

The Friendly Toast to Open at Legacy Place in Dedham

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/The Friendly Toast

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An eclectic local group of dining spots known in part for their breakfast options will be expanding further into the Greater Boston area, with one now on the way to a development just off Route 128.

A press release confirms what multiple sources have told us over the past few weeks, that The Friendly Toast is planning to open at Legacy Place in Dedham. The new outlet will join others locally in Boston's Back Bay, Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Danvers, and North Andover, along with an upcoming one in Cambridge's Harvard Square; the original can be found in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, while two others are in Bedford, New Hampshire, and Burlington, Vermont.

If all goes as planned, the new location of The Friendly Toast will open at Legacy Place this summer.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The website for all locations of The Friendly Toast is at https://thefriendlytoast.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us