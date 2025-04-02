The Halal Guys officially opens in Boston's Fenway on Friday

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that a couple of growing chains were both planning to open locations within an apartment development in Boston's Fenway, and now we have learned that the second of the two spots is on the verge of having its official opening.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a press release, The Halal Guys is slated to have a grand opening at the Bon on Boylston Street on April 4 and 5, and it will join a location of Dave's Hot Chicken which recently opened its doors as well. This is the fourth location of The Halal Guys to open locally, with others being in the Theatre District, South Bay in Dorchester, and Porter Square in Cambridge (another can be found in Shrewsbury).

The address for the new location of The Halal Guys in the Fenway is 1260 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for the chain is at https://thehalalguys.com/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

[Earlier Article]

The Halal Guys, Dave's Hot Chicken Plan to Open at the Bon Apartment Complex in Boston's Fenway