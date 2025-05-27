Boston Restaurant Talk

The Halal Guys to open new location in Downtown Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing chain of halal spots with roots in New York City will be opening another location in the local area, and this will be its second in the heart of Boston.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to an Instagram story from the business, The Halal Guys is planning to open in the city's downtown area, with its Washington Street address indicating that it will reside in a space on the northern edge of Downtown Crossing just south of State Street and Court Street. Once it opens, the new outlet will join another in the Theater District along with others in the Fenway, South Bay, Cambridge's Porter Square, and further out, in Shrewsbury. 

The Halal Guys, which started out in 1990 as a food cart in Manhattan, offers such options as chicken and rice, gyros, falafel, hummus, baklava, and more. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The address for the upcoming location of The Halal Guys in downtown Boston is 241 Washington Street, Boston, MA, 02201. The website for the chain can be found at https://thehalalguys.com/

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Massachusetts 16 mins ago

Feds, local authorities to announce results of ‘multiple major law enforcement operations'

Massachusetts 36 mins ago

Courts, clients may quickly feel impacts of attorney work stoppage

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)  
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us