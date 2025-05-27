The Halal Guys to open new location in Downtown Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing chain of halal spots with roots in New York City will be opening another location in the local area, and this will be its second in the heart of Boston.

According to an Instagram story from the business, The Halal Guys is planning to open in the city's downtown area, with its Washington Street address indicating that it will reside in a space on the northern edge of Downtown Crossing just south of State Street and Court Street. Once it opens, the new outlet will join another in the Theater District along with others in the Fenway, South Bay, Cambridge's Porter Square, and further out, in Shrewsbury.

The Halal Guys, which started out in 1990 as a food cart in Manhattan, offers such options as chicken and rice, gyros, falafel, hummus, baklava, and more.

The address for the upcoming location of The Halal Guys in downtown Boston is 241 Washington Street, Boston, MA, 02201. The website for the chain can be found at https://thehalalguys.com/

