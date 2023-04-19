The Harp Is Expanding to a Second Location at Patriot Place in Foxborough

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A sports bar in Boston that is particularly popular with Bruins and Celtics fans will be expanding to a second location, and this one should be popular with fans of two other local teams.

According to an article from boston.com, The Harp by TD Garden and North Station is planning to open a new outlet at Patriot Place in Foxborough, with the post saying that it will be taking over the space that had been home to CBS Sporting Club. A note on the website for the Causeway street dining and drinking spot says that the new location will have "soaring views of Gillette Stadium [which is home to both the Patriots and Revolution], food, drinks, sports, patio, same lively pre-game atmosphere & vibrant nightlife in Boston," with the plan being to open later this year.

The original location of The Harp, which first opened in Boston in 1993, is run by the Briar Group (Hurricane's at the Garden, Ned Devine's, Six String Grill & Stage). The Harp's website can be found at https://www.harpboston.com/