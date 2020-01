Beginning on Friday, Jan. 24, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "Days of Our Lives" will air on COZI TV whenever they are pre-empted by coverage of the impeachment hearings on NBC10 Boston.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs at 3 p.m., and "Days of Our Lives" at 1 p.m.

Here's where to find COZI TV where you are: http://www.cozitv.com/get-cozi-tv/