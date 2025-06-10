The Kid LAROI to perform at the Big E this year

The Kid LAROI is set to headline the Big E Arena at the annual fair this September.

The Big E announced that the singer, songwriter and rapper will perform on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Kid LAROI is known for hit songs "STAY," "NIGHTS LIKE THIS," "GIRLS" and more.

He's a 21-year-old rapper who was born and raised in Sydney, Australia.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. Each ticket includes free admission to the fair on the date of the concert.

The Big E is set to take place from Sept. 12 to 28 this year. Click here for more information.