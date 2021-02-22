The Langham Hotel in Boston to Reopen in June; Will Include New Restaurant, Bar

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An historic hotel in the heart of Boston that shut down for renovations a couple of years ago is finally getting close to opening back up, and it will feature a new restaurant and a new bar.

Eater Boston is reporting (via The Boston Globe) that The Langham Boston at One Post Office Square plans to reopen in June and that it will be home to an Italian restaurant called Grana that will initially be open for breakfast, lunch, and a weekend brunch. In addition, a bar called the Fed will also open within the hotel, while in-room private dining will be an option for guests.

The Langham, which closed for renovations in the spring of 2019, had previously been home to BOND, The Reserve, and Cafe Fleuri while also having a chocolate bar as well.

The website for The Langham Boston can be found at https://www.langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/boston/

