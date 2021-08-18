Local

The #LastBestShot: A Campaign to Increase Acceptance of Vaccines

NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra are participating in a Boston Globe community effort to urge people to get vaccinated

By Staff Reports

The Boston Globe

Nearly 18 months after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered much of the world, we are still in a state of uncertainty. A vaccine for a deadly virus was developed with unprecedented speed, yet many have yet to take it.

So media partners around the city, including NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, are participating in a Boston Globe community effort, called "The Last Best Shot," a call to action to reinforce that the only way out of the pandemic is vaccination.

The Globe has worked to help dispel common myths about the vaccines, examined what would have happened if the recent outbreak in Provincetown had been among unvaccinated people, talked to skeptics who changed their minds and got their shots and more. Read the full series here.

To find out where you can go to get vaccinated, visit this site.

