The Lawn On D Returns to Boston, But Things Will Be Different

The Lawn On D opens Friday in Boston, but this year, things will operate a bit differently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The large lawn at The Signature Pavilion, next to the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, has turned into an outdoor restaurant for its seventh season.

Normally, the Lawn On D serves as a large space for public events like block parties, entertainment and lawn games.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, officials with The Lawn On D said they are turning the space into an outdoor restaurant and even eliminating the popular giant swings.

The space provides 180 tables and enough seats for 700 people. Food and beverage table-side service will be provided by Rebel Restaurants, officials said.

The Lawn on D said it plans to comply with the state's mandatory safety standards by checking the temperatures of team members daily, disinfecting tables and chairs between visitors, using digital and disposable menus, having team members wear personal protective equipment and keeping tables at least six feet apart.

The Lawn On D will be reservation only this year and will be open Monday through Wednesday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.