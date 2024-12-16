MBTA

The MBTA's new bus route changes face commuter test on Monday

This is all part of a years-long effort to improve bus frequency and reliability

By Munashe Kwangwari

It's not just trains that the MBTA is trying to make faster — the agency also wants to make service on some of the most-traveled bus routes quicker, and Monday is the first real commuter test of the redesigned routes.

The goal is to make the busses faster, more frequent and more reliable. It will be done over the course of five phases, ending in 2029.

Nine communities will be impacted, including Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Malden, Somerville, Cambridge, Allston, Brighton and East Boston. The affected routes are the 86, 104, 109, 110, 116 and 117 bus routes.

Routes 116 and 117 will now be combined, and each route will have its service increased to every 15 minutes, or better, during service hours everyday.

MBTA leaders believe this change will increase those routes' current service by 60% in the midday, evenings and on the weekends.

These changes are all outlined here.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng is expected to speak with reporters Monday to discuss the new changes.

