‘The Mighty Quinn’ is Headed to Disney World Thanks to Make-a-Wish

Quinn Waters, the 3-year-old Massachusetts boy whose brain cancer diagnosis left him in isolation at his Weymouth home for months, will soon be headed to Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The family posted a video on Facebook Tuesday night showing Waters, otherwise known as "The Mighty Quinn," and his sister Maggie reacting to the news.

"I can't say Quinnie hasn't had this much joy since diagnosis because all of you and the Quinndow certainly brought him joy...but this is the reaction I'd hoped for," Quinn's mother Tara Waters wrote.

Tara Waters added that she had made the request earlier this year when Quinn was not doing well.

The toddler had been in isolation at the family's home for months due to treatment for cancer on his brain steam that left him with a weakened immune system.

An MRI scan in October showed Quinn has no new disease, according to the family.

The family will visit Toy Story Land, a section of Disney World, on Monday, according to the Patriot Ledger.

"We can't wait-for some much needed family time and watching BOTH our kids just be kids! Thank you Make-A-Wish," Tara Waters wrote.