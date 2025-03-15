Space Exploration

The mission to rescue Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore from space is underway

After being postponed, NASA's SpaceX crew10 had a successful launch Friday night

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mission to rescue two astronauts, including Needham native Sunita Williams, is now underway.

After being postponed, NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 had a successful launch Friday night.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

People in Needham are crossing their fingers that everything runs smoothly. Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore spent nine months in space after launching for what was scheduled as an eight-day mission.

Friday night's mission was a go as four astronauts onboard a rocket that blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. They're expected to arrive at the International Space Station sometime Saturday. There will be a change of hands so Williams and Wilmore can finally hitch a ride home.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The pair has been at the ISS since June after riding up in the Boeing Starliner during a test flight. But a problem with the spacecraft forced them to remain there.

Four astronauts will make the trip back home. The two others have been at the ISS for about six months.

More on Sunita Williams

space 9 hours ago

SpaceX flight launches for International Space Station to bring back astronauts

NASA Mar 12

SpaceX postpones flight to replace NASA's stuck astronauts

Space Exploration Mar 13

What we know about the delayed SpaceX flight meant to bring stuck astronauts home

This article tagged under:

Space ExplorationNeedham
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us