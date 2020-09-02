The Pour House in Boston's Back Bay Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like yet another big name within the Boston restaurant/bar scene has shut down.



According to an Instagram post from the place, The Pour House in the city's Back Bay neighborhood has closed its doors, with the note from the Boylston Street spot saying the following:

It is with great regret to tell you that after 34 glorious years, it is time for us to say goodbye and thank you. Due to COVID the ownership of The Pour House will be changing hands....And so it is so very sad to say..........Sorry, we're closed. Thank you for your loyalty, dedication and patronage over the years. We will miss you all. And a special thanks to the many staff members over the years for all their hard work and effort. This all wouldn’t have been possible without all of you."

It is not known who might be taking over the Pour House space, nor is it known what might be opening there; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.

The Pour House temporarily closed back in March as the pandemic took hold, resulting in Massachusetts restaurants and bars only being able to do takeout/delivery for a number of weeks. There had been a lot of chatter about the bar closing for good this spring and summer, but messages sent to them went unanswered and no one was able to completely confirm that it had closed until now.

The address for the now-closed Pour House was 907 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02115.

by Marc Hurwitz

