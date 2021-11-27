The Pour House in Boston's Back Bay Is Returning

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bit more than a year ago, it was reported that one of Boston's best-known bars had closed down, though it soon appeared that it could end up coming back. Now we have learned that it will indeed be opening back up.

According to a message sent to us this afternoon, The Pour House in the Back Bay is planning to return, with a licensing board hearing page within the city's website mentioning that the Boylston Street spot is seeking to acquire the liquor license which had been purchased by the landlord of the building. The notice states that Charles Hitchcock--who had been general manager of the now-closed McGreevy's on Boylston Street--is the manager, and the people behind The Pour House are also petitioning for an approval of a management agreement between 907 Boylston Street LLC and C and R Hospitality Managers, LLC. The hearing is slated to take place on Wednesday, December 1, so more details should be out in a few days.

The Pour House, which first opened approximately 35 years ago, temporarily closed in March of 2020 at the start of the pandemic, with the announcement of what looked to be either a permanent closure or a potential ownership change taking place in September of 2020.

The address for The Pour House is 907 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02115.

