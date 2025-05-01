The Real ID deadline is days away. Here's what to know.

After years of being pushed back, the deadline for having a Real ID is next week.
It's not do or die, but if you live in Massachusetts and have summer travel plans, they could become more difficult.
"There's a little bit of a panic out there, and I think some folks, maybe, are unnecessarily anxious about getting a Real ID right away," said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast.
The ID was created in response to 9/11 to improve security standards for identification.
Starting May 7, adults 18 and older will need the ID to fly domestically and enter certain federal facilities. Passports and other TSA-approved IDs will also suffice.
"May 7, simply, is the date that the TSA is going to begin enforcing Real ID to get on a domestic flight, and many folks who don't have travel plans in the short term can afford to wait," Schieldrop said.
The Massachusetts RMV says nearly 60% of state has complied with the new form of enhanced identification. Right now, appointments through the RMV are booking out six weeks, but walk-ins are available.
If you are a AAA member, you can make a Real ID appointment at a branch.
"We have seen extreme high customer demand increase in the month of April," said Massachusetts Registrar Colleen Ogilvie. "One of the messages that I want to convey is don't panic. We're here to help you."
Multiple forms of identification are needed to get a Real ID. See the following checklist from the Massachusetts RMV for more information: