The Rolling Stones to play Gillette Stadium in 2024

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Legendary rockers The Rolling Stones are set to play Gillette Stadium in 2024 as part of their recently-announced "Hackney Diamonds" tour.

The tour, announced Tuesday morning, will include 16 stops, including Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The tour kicks off in Houston, Texas, on April 28 and winds down on July 27 in Santa Clara, California.

"Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from 'Start Me Up,' 'Gimme Shelter,' 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash,' 'Satisfaction' and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album 'Hackney Diamonds,'" the tour announcement said.

The Stones' new album is their first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."

Tickets for the Gillette Stadium show go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

The full list of tour stops is below:

  • Sunday, April 28, 2024                             NRG Stadium                               Houston, Texas
  • Thursday, May 2, 2024                            Jazz Fest                                        New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Tuesday, May 7, 2024                              State Farm Stadium                   Glendale, Arizona
  • Saturday, May 11, 2024                           Allegiant Stadium                       Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Wednesday, May 15, 2024                     Lumen Field                                 Seattle, Washington
  • Thursday, May 23, 2024                          MetLife Stadium                         East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Thursday, May 30, 2024                          Gillette Stadium                          Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • Monday, June 3, 2024                              Camping World Stadium              Orlando, Florida
  • Friday, June 7, 2024                                  Mercedes-Benz Stadium              Atlanta, Georgia
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024                            Lincoln Financial Field               Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Saturday, June 15, 2024                          Cleveland Browns Stadium              Cleveland, Ohio
  • Thursday, June 20, 2024                         Empower Field at Mile High              Denver, Colorado
  • Thursday, June 27, 2024                         Soldier Field                                 Chicago, Illinois
  • Friday, July 5, 2024                                   BC Place                                         Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Wednesday, July 10, 2024                      SoFi Stadium                                Los Angeles, California
  • Wednesday, July 17, 2024                      Levi’s® Stadium                           Santa Clara, California

