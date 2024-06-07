Savannah Bananas have a ball in Boston before sold out Fenway Park game

The Savannah Bananas, a popular exhibition baseball team whose games can feel more like circus acts, got a very Boston introduction to the city Friday ahead of their sold out game at Fenway Park.

The team took a tour of the city in a duck boat decked out in Dunkin' branding, bananas and doughnuts, and got up to some characteristically silly antics at a Dunkin' in Kenmore Square. The visit was a stunt organized by Dunkin' for National Doughnut Day.

The barnstorming exhibition team based in Savannah, Georgia, is set to play at Fenway on Saturday, part of a bigger tour.

NBC10 Boston Six Savannah Bananas players posing outside of Dunkin' in Kenmore Square.

NBC10 Boston A Savannah Banana player in a helmet handing out doughnuts at Dunkin' in Kenmore Square.

NBC10 Boston Savannah Bananas-themed doughnuts at Dunkin'

Billed as the "Greatest Show in Sports," the team plays what it calls Banana Ball, which differs from the usual ball game played at Fenway Park. It has its own set of rules: no bunting, no stepping out, no mound visits and no walks. Batters can also steal first and, if a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out.

But the team's games have become famous for choreographed dancing, funny stunts and elaborate showboating for the crowd.

At Friday's Dunkin' event, players gave out doughnuts, gift cards, tickets and more.

