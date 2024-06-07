Boston

Savannah Bananas have a ball in Boston before sold out Fenway Park game

Before making their Fenway Park debut, the Savannah Bananas celebrated National Doughnut Day with a Dunkin' duck boat stunt

By Jessie Castellano

Six Savannah Bananas players posing in front of their Dunkin' and banana themed Duck Boat with a fan.
NBC10 Boston

The Savannah Bananas, a popular exhibition baseball team whose games can feel more like circus acts, got a very Boston introduction to the city Friday ahead of their sold out game at Fenway Park.

The team took a tour of the city in a duck boat decked out in Dunkin' branding, bananas and doughnuts, and got up to some characteristically silly antics at a Dunkin' in Kenmore Square. The visit was a stunt organized by Dunkin' for National Doughnut Day.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The barnstorming exhibition team based in Savannah, Georgia, is set to play at Fenway on Saturday, part of a bigger tour.

Six Savannah Bananas players posing outside of Dunkin' in Kenmore Square.
NBC10 Boston
Six Savannah Bananas players posing outside of Dunkin' in Kenmore Square.
A Savannah Banana player in helmet handing out donuts at Dunkin' in Kenmore Square.
NBC10 Boston
A Savannah Banana player in a helmet handing out doughnuts at Dunkin' in Kenmore Square.
Savannah Bananas themed donuts at Dunkin'
NBC10 Boston
Savannah Bananas-themed doughnuts at Dunkin'

Billed as the "Greatest Show in Sports," the team plays what it calls Banana Ball, which differs from the usual ball game played at Fenway Park. It has its own set of rules: no bunting, no stepping out, no mound visits and no walks. Batters can also steal first and, if a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out.

But the team's games have become famous for choreographed dancing, funny stunts and elaborate showboating for the crowd.

At Friday's Dunkin' event, players gave out doughnuts, gift cards, tickets and more.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation has helped a young Massachusetts boy who has a neurological disorder sign a one-day contract with a Georgia baseball team.

More on The Savannah Bananas

Boston Red Sox Oct 5, 2023

Savannah Bananas to bring world famous ‘Banana Ball' to Fenway Park

Massachusetts Aug 3, 2023

Savannah Bananas make Mass. boy's baseball dream come true

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsFenway Parkbaseball
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us