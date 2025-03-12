The Smoke Shop BBQ Plans to Soft-Open in Woburn March 17-20

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new location of a local group of barbecue restaurants that has been in the works for at least a year and a half is just about ready to open.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, The Smoke Shop BBQ is planning to soft-open its new location in Woburn March 17-20, with the website for the business confirming these dates while also mentioning that the dates are subject to change. Once it does open, the new outlet will join others in Boston's Fort Point, East Boston, Somerville's Assembly Row, and Harvard Square in Cambridge, and Methuen.

Chef/restaurateur Andy Husbands is behind the group of Smoke Shop restaurants.

The address for the new location of The Smoke Shop BBQ in Woburn (which had once been home to a location of Applebee's) is 2 Elm Street, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for all locations is at https://thesmokeshopbbq.com/

The Smoke Shop BBQ May Be Opening in the Former Applebee's Space in Woburn