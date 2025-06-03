The Sports Bra, bar that shows only women's sports, expanding to Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A bar with roots in the Pacific Northwest that focuses on women's sports is on its way to the local area.
According to a Bluesky post from @hooverdam.bsky.social, The Sports Bra in Portland, OR, is expanding to Boston, while also planning to open locations in Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and St. Louis as well. Based on the original in Portland along with information from a press release, expect the new location in Boston (which will be a franchised restaurant that is locally owned and operated) to support--and show--women's sports, and it will offer scratch-made food including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free options, along with beer, cider, wine, cocktails, and mocktails.
The website for The Sports Bra (which debuted in Portland in the spring of 2022) can be found at https://thesportsbraofficial.com/
