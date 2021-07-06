The Thirsty Scholar in Somerville Closed Until Further Notice; Exact Future Unknown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular Irish pub in Somerville has very quietly shuttered, and its exact status isn't known at this point in time.

According to several sources, The Thirsty Scholar on Beacon Street is locked up and dark, with phone calls going unanswered and no updates posted on its website or social media. One person in the local restaurant industry told us that it has indeed shut down for now while another source sent us a picture showing a sign out front that says "sorry, temporarily closed until further notice."

The Thirsty Scholar, which first opened in the mid-1990s, has been a popular place for Irish immigrants, students from Harvard and other nearby colleges and universities, and locals in Somerville and Cambridge.

The address for The Thirsty Scholar is 70 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA, 02143. Its website can be found at https://www.thirstyscholarpub.com/





