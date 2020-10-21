The Trick-or-Treating Change a Mass. Kid Told the Governor Will Make Halloween Safe

If you want to reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19 this Halloween, giving out king-sized candy bars might be a smart first step.

That's the advice one young Massachusetts resident had for Gov. Charlie Baker, the governor shared Wednesday. The suggestion came in addition to a plea to not cancel Halloween in a hand-written letter to the governor.

As you may have heard at today's press conference, I received a great suggestion from a young trick-or-treater as we approach 2020's Halloween in the Commonwealth: king-sized candy bars. pic.twitter.com/VMNbR87zXO — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 21, 2020

"I think that Halloween should definatly be on and it should not be cancelded," the letter reads. "I also think that on Halloween people should only give out king sized candy bars because insted of people touching and 3-2 small pieces of candy they touch only one!"

Baker said at a news conference Wednesday that the letter was written by the 9-year-old in crayon, and that he thought the advice was "pretty clever."

Ahead of Halloween, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker announce closures and restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In fact, Halloween isn't canceled across the entire state, but some communities, like Leicester, Cambridge and Worcester, have banned the trick-or-treating entirely. Others, like Brookline, have encouraged residents to prepare individually wrapped goodie bags and to place them in the yard or driveway for easy grab-and-go.

You can see our Massachusetts town-by-town trick-or-treating guide here.