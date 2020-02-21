Vigil for Family Members Killed in Tragic Crash to Be Held in Whitman

A vigil for the four family members killed in a Florida car crash this week was scheduled to be held Friday evening in Whitman, Massachusetts.

The event at Whitman Middle School will honor the lives of Scarlett Smith, 5, her 11-year-old brother Jaxon, their 41-year-old mother Julie, and their grandmother Josephine Fay, 76, who died from the crash in Kissimmee Tuesday.

The event, set to take place on the soccer field, is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

Heavy traffic is expected, and those attending are asked to enter the school through Temple Street and Corthell Avenue. Parking at the school is limited, police said.

The Massachusetts family was traveling just south of Disney World in Kissimmee, near Orlando, when their van was hit by a truck at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said traffic was beginning to slow on Route 429 when a pickup truck driven by a 26-year-old Florida man hit the van from behind, sending it onto its side and into two other cars.

Five-year-old Scarlett Smith and her mother Julie Smith, 41, both of Whitman, were killed in the crash, along with Scarlett's grandmother Josephine Fay, 76 of Weymouth.

Jaxon Smith, 11, was flown to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Four others were taken to the hospital.