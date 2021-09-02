‘The Whole Road Fell': RI Woman Escapes Injury When Street Collapses

The scene has been stabilized right now in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, but there were definitely some very frightening moments early Thursday morning.

A woman who lives on Fairview Lane was driving to work around 5:40 a.m. during Thursday's storm when the road just crumbled from underneath her.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Crews are now working to dig up the road after it partially collapsed Thursday, causing major damage.

The area was slammed with rain overnight, but no one expected damage like what happened to Fairview Lane.

"I heard this crash. The whole road fell down under me," Debbie Furtado said. "That road was flat when I was going out. And it just went down -- the car -- so I had to crawl out of the car on the other side."

Furtado was not injured in the incident, and said she's just glad a school bus full of children wasn't driving on the road at the time.