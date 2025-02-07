‘There's a lot more to do': Gov. Healey says she plans to seek reelection in 2026

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey intends to run for reelection in 2026, she revealed in a radio interview Friday.

"When Kim and I started, we laid out in our inaugural address things that we wanted to do. We wanted to get after housing, and we wanted to get after transportation, we wanted to cut taxes, we wanted to make investments in education," the first-term Democrat said on GBH's "Boston Public Radio" show on Friday. "And I feel like we've done all those things, and there's a heck of a lot more to do. And so I plan to run for reelection, because there's a lot more to do."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Healey, 54, was elected to her first term as governor in 2022, making history as the first woman and first openly LGBTQ person to be elected governor of the state. Prior to running for governor, she served as Massachusetts attorney general.

A native of New Hampshire, Healey attended Harvard College, where she served as captain of the women's basketball team. She played professional basketball overseas for several years before returning to Massachusetts to attend Northeastern University School of Law.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

After graduation, she started working for the Massachusetts attorney general's office, an office she was elected to lead in 2014 and a position she was reelected to in 2018.

Healey lives in Arlington with her partner, Joanna Lydgate.

State House News Service contributed to this report.