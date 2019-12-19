These 2 Boston-Area Restaurants Were Named Among the Top 100 in the US

Two restaurants in the Boston area were honored in OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019 list, compiled from reviews for more than 30,000 eateries in the country.

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood and The Table at Season to Taste in Cambridge were both mentioned in this year’s list for their culinary delights.

“We are real proud of our team for this one, especially it being based solely on diner reviews,” Chef Jeremy Kean of Brassica Kitchen said in a message to NBC10 Boston. “It's really a blessing our improvisational chaos in our cooking and hospitality is so well received.”

The Jamaica Plain-based restaurant serves French-American cuisine and was described by OpenTable as a neighborhood gem, fit for foodies and good for a date.

“The support and trust from our diners has really let us develop an honest creative process that finds its glory in inconsistency,” Kean said. “If we take anything away from an award like this, it would be to continue the show.”

The Table at Season to Taste is a contemporary French/American restaurant that’s touted by OpenTable for creative cuisine and atmosphere fit for a special occasion or date.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Cambridge restaurant for their reaction to being on the list.

OpenTable made its list by analyzing diners’ reviews from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019, for restaurants that have been listed on the reservation site for over a year and have received a qualifying number of reviews.