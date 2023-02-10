Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Colleges & Universities

These 3 Mass. Colleges Were Just Named Among the Priciest in the US

Tufts University, Boston College and Wellesley College all made the top 20 nationwide

By Irvin Rodriguez

Peter Dazeley | Photographer's Choice | Getty Images

Three Massachusetts schools are among the most expensive colleges in the United States, according to a new ranking.

Tufts University, Boston College and Wellesley College all made the top list of the top 20 from The College Investor blog, coming in at 5th, 7th and 13th place, respectively.

Tufts' yearly tuition of $63,804 is the most in the state, according to the post, which only focused on tuition, without room and board. Boston College charges $62,950 per year and Wellesley has a tuition of $61,584 per year.

Where your child goes to preschool can mean a difference in how they develop overall later in life.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Elsewhere in New England, Brown University and Dartmouth College also made the list, while Pennsylvania's Franklin and Marshall College topped the list with a yearly tuition cost of $65,652.

More college news

Boston 5 hours ago

Dance Like a Rockette: College Students Take Unique Class in Boston

news Feb 8

Here Are the Top 10 Cheapest Four-Year Public Colleges for In-State Students

news Feb 7

Do College Students Have to File a Tax Return? See If You're Required, and Why You May Want to Even If You're Not

This article tagged under:

Colleges & UniversitiesMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us