Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
food & drink

These 4 Not Your Average Joe's Locations in Greater Boston Are Closing for the Winter

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Not Your Average Joe's

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local chain of restaurants is temporarily shutting down five of its outlets, including four locations in the region.

According to a source, Not Your Average Joe's will be closing its restaurants in Arlington, Burlington, Methuen, and Randolph for the winter, with a post within The Arlington List Facebook group page indicating the Arlington location being one of five that will be doing so. Based on that post, it looks like the four outlets in the local area--along with another location in the Middle Atlantic states--hope to open sometime in April. It appears that other outlets locally, including in Acton, Norwell, Peabody, Waltham, Watertown and Westwood, will remain in operation, at least for now. (The chain confirms these closures on its website, with a note on each of the four locations saying that they "are temporarily closing our lower volume restaurants.")

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 23 mins ago

Massachusetts to Debut Interactive COVID Dashboard

Juan Santiago 56 mins ago

Remains of Missing Mass. Man Found on Texas Military Base

The website for Not Your Average Joe's can be found at https://www.notyouraveragejoes.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drinkMassachusettsArlingtonBURLINGTONMethuen
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us