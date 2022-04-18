These Are Some of the Celebrities Running the 126th Boston Marathon

About 30,000 runners are expected to participate in Monday's 126th running of the Boston Marathon, including some well known names.

Among those running are NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth, U.S. women's soccer team alums Heather O'Reilly, Leslie Osbourne and Kristine Lilly and former Vanderbilt University football kicker Sarah Fuller.

And those are just the athletes. There are several reality stars competing as well, including Matt James of "The Bachelor," Zac Clark of "The Bachelorette" and former "Survivor" winner Ethan Zohn.

NBC10 Boston also has its own luminaries participating in the race -- evening news anchor Shannon Mulaire and reporters Eli Rosenberg and Katie Brace.