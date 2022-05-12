These Are the Top Baby Names in Massachusetts

The names have literally been counted in Massachusetts.

The Social Security Administration on Thursday released the state-by-state list of the top baby names from 2021, the most recent date available, revealing that Noah and Olivia have held on to their crowns from the year before.

They’re here! Find out Social Security’s most popular baby names in your state here: https://t.co/aeD6rgzHVd pic.twitter.com/1TEWy3hyDq — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) May 12, 2022

Olivia has been the most popular girl's name in the Bay State since 2019, when it unseated Emma. In fact, the top three girls' names -- Olivia, Charlotte and Emma, respectively -- have remained unchanged for three years.

Noah has topped the list for boys for two years, taking over from Benjamin.

Massachusetts' top names vary a bit from the nation on the whole -- Liam beats out Noah as the most popular boy's name nationwide, though Olivia was America's most popular girl's name. Each accounts for more than 1% of all baby names of their respective genders.

The Social Security Administration began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. They can all be checked out online.

At the time of a child's birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child's Social Security card, thus making Social Security America's source for the most popular baby names.