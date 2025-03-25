These Boston figure skaters won nationals, faced tragedy, and move on to worlds

The best figure skaters in the world are headed to Boston this week, for the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at TD Garden.

The major competition comes weeks after a deadly plane crash killed dozens of members of the figure skating community, including several from the Skating Club of Boston, who were traveling back from the national championships.

Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov won the pairs competition at that event and are set to make their debut at worlds in their home, but the tragedy between the two competitions adds even more meaning to the occasion.

"I get chills when I think about this right now," Efimova said in an interview with NBC10 Boston. "I really hope that we can show what we have been training at, the very best version of it, and send this gift to them."

Jinna Han was 13 years old and described by those who knew her as a star figure skater with a bright future.