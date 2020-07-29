These Mass. Hospitals Made 2020 U.S. News & World Report National Rankings

Massachusetts General Hospital has been recognized as one of the best in the country, but it slipped in the rankings from the No. 2 spot it held last year.

The Boston hospital, which is part of the Mass General Brigham hospital system formerly known as Partners HealthCare, was ranked sixth in an “honor roll” ranking by U.S. News & World Report, a title for hospitals that earn a top ranking in multiple categories across 26 specialties.

Massachusetts General Hospital earned top marks in 16 areas. It also received high marks in all 10 specialties tracked, with the database saying the hospital was "high performing."

