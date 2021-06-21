Local

These Mass Vaccination Sites Are Closing This Week in Massachusetts

The move comes as the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents

By Kelly Garrity

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mass vaccinations sites at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston and Natick Mall are closing this week in a sign of increasing COVID-19 vaccinations in the Bay State.

The Hynes Convention Center will close Tuesday and the Natick Mall site will close Wednesday, making them the second and third vaccination sites to shut down, respectively.

Vaccinations wrapped up at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on June 14. The last four mass vaccination locations close down in late June and early July. 

Baker's goal was to fully vaccinate 4.1 million people by early June. While that did not happen, his administration continues to push to get more people vaccinated, including through a special vaccination sweepstakes.

If you are vaccinated in Massachusetts, you could win $1 million.

So far, 4,088,474 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated, health officials confirmed on Sunday, and 8.4 million total vaccine doses have been administered.

The Bay State had 41 new coronavirus cases and another 5 deaths as of Sunday according to health officials. Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests dropped again to 0.34%, health officials said.

