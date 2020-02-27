These New England Chefs and Restaurants Are 2020 James Beard Semifinalists

Some 40 New England chefs, restaurants and wine and beer programs were nominated this week as semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

Chef Karen Akunowicz' Fox & the Knife in Boston and Tanám in Somerville, Massachusetts were nominated for best restaurant. Fox & the Knife is not new to praise, having been celebrated for its Italian food since opening in 2019. Tanám has made a name for itself in Bow Market, offering Filipino American cuisine and drinks.

Maura Kilpatrick of Sofra Bakery in Cambridge, Massachusetts was nominated in the best baker category; as was Briana Holt of Tandem Coffee + Bakery in Portland. The former offers the sweet and savory tastes of Greece, Lebanon and Turkey and has been nominated for the award since 2008. Tandem Coffee + Bakery is a well-known hot spot.

The Baldwin Bar in Woburn and Novare Res Bier Café in Portland were nominated in the outstanding Bar Program category. In the Outstanding Chef category, Ana Sortun of Oleana in Cambridge; and Melissa Kelly of Primo in Rockland, Maine are semifinalists.

The other semifinalists from New England include:

Outstanding Hospitality:

Black Trumpet Bistro, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Mistral, Boston, Massachusetts.

Outstanding Pastry Chef:

Renae Connolly of Benedetto, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Outstanding Restaurant:

Fore Street, Portland, Massachusetts.

Neptune Oyster, Boston, Massachusetts.

Outstanding Restaurateur:

Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer of JK Food Group, Boston, Massachusetts.

Jay McSharry of Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café, Vida Cantina, Moxy and others, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Outstanding Wine Program:

Grill 23, Boston, Massachusetts.

Haley.Henry, Boston, Massachusetts.

Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Wine Producers:

Deirdre Heekin of La Garagista Farm + Winery, Barnard, Vermont.

Rising Star Chef of The Year:

Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina of Bar 'Cino, Newport, Rhode Island.

Irene Li of Mei Mei, Boston, Massachusetts.

Best Chef: Northeast