These new restaurants are coming soon to Greater Boston

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between January 29 and February 4.

bartaco to Open at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham

A growing chain of street food spots with influences ranging from the cuisines of California to Mexico to South America is further expanding into the Greater Boston area.

Stanzy's Country Ranch in Peabody Has Closed, Will Be Replaced a by New Pub

A Southern-influenced restaurant, bar, and music spot on the North Shore has shut down, and a new dining and drinking spot will be replacing it.

Somaek, Temple Records, and Sushi @ Temple Records to Open in Boston's Downtown Crossing

A multi-concept dining and drinking spot is on its way to the heart of Boston, and three familiar names are behind it.

Sofra in Cambridge to Expand to New Space in Allston

A popular bakery in Cambridge is expanding to a second space, and this one will be located across the river.

Baby Cafe Kitchen to Open in Allston and Brookline

A California-based group of Hong Kong-style restaurants will be expanding to two locations in the Boston area.

