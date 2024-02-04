boston restaurant talk

These new restaurants are coming soon to Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Sofra, Baby Cafe, Bartaco

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between January 29 and February 4.

bartaco to Open at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham
A growing chain of street food spots with influences ranging from the cuisines of California to Mexico to South America is further expanding into the Greater Boston area.
Full Story

Stanzy's Country Ranch in Peabody Has Closed, Will Be Replaced a by New Pub
A Southern-influenced restaurant, bar, and music spot on the North Shore has shut down, and a new dining and drinking spot will be replacing it.
Full Story

Somaek, Temple Records, and Sushi @ Temple Records to Open in Boston's Downtown Crossing
A multi-concept dining and drinking spot is on its way to the heart of Boston, and three familiar names are behind it.
Full Story

Sofra in Cambridge to Expand to New Space in Allston
A popular bakery in Cambridge is expanding to a second space, and this one will be located across the river.
Full Story

Baby Cafe Kitchen to Open in Allston and Brookline
A California-based group of Hong Kong-style restaurants will be expanding to two locations in the Boston area.
Full Story

