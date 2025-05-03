Vt. crash leaves Mass. woman dead, NH driver seriously hurt and facing charge

A Massachusetts woman died and a New Hampshire man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash on Interstate 91 in Vermont on Saturday, police said.

Two children were also in the car but, unlike the adults, were wearing seatbelts and were only taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the Vermont State Police.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver, Joseph Hamilton, a 40-year-old from Plaistow, New Hampshire, has been cited on a charge of gross negligent operation resulting in death, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

The crash, in Thetford, was reported about 1:54 p.m. A Pontiac GTO headed south hit a guardrail on the rainy highway and flipped over. Alyssa Tetreault, a 27-year-old from Pepperell, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hamilton was rushed to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with suspected major injuries, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone who witnessed the crash, which remained under investigation Saturday evening, was asked to contact police at 802-222-4680.