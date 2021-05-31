Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
tulsa race massacre

‘They Were Killing All the Black People': Tulsa Massacre Survivor Remembers

Viola Fletcher, 107, recalls a night of horror on 100-year anniversary

Smoldering Ruins of African American's Homes following Race Riots, Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA,
Getty Images

Viola Fletcher was 7 years old the night she and her family fled a murderous white mob intent on destroying a thriving Black economic hub in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and killing its residents.

One hundred years later, she recalls the horror of the massacre that forced her family from their home in the Greenwood section of the city to a tent in the woods.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“People running and screaming. And noise from the air like an airplane. And — just so many things was disturbing, you know. And fires burning, and smelling smoke,” Fletcher told NBC News.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Kyrie Irving 12 mins ago

Fan IDed, Faces Assault Charge for Throwing Water Bottle at Kyrie Irving: TD Garden

Weather 32 mins ago

Cool, Rainy Memorial Day, Clouds Could Break This Afternoon

The true number of Black people who were killed over two terrible days remains unknown.

A candlelight vigil Monday night will culminate a month of events commemorating the tragedy.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

tulsa race massacre
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us