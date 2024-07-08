‘They're in for a battle': Family members severely burned during Peabody RV fire

The Callahans were getting their RV ready for a road trip to the Grand Canyon when suddenly it burst into flames in front of their home in Peabody, Massachusetts, last week. Almost a week later, they’re still waiting for their loved ones to come home from the hospital.

Dan senior, Danny and his son Tyler were severely burned in the explosion on Walker Street Tuesday. Danny underwent surgery Monday. Family members are telling NBC10 Boston that the three mean have a long road to recovery ahead. Both the family and the community is trying to raise money to help pay for the medical bills.

“Your heart - your heart just sinks but then again you’re grateful because we could be planning funerals,” family member Alan Macdonald told NBC10.

Tyler, 24, is back home, but Danny -- a father of six -- and his father, Dan senior, will be at Mass. General for at least another month. The hospital declined NBC10 interview requests for this story. No one was inside the RV when it ignited, but Danny was underneath.

“They’re kind of medicated so they’re out of it a little bit but I think they know they’re lucky to be alive,” Macdonald said. “They’re grateful for the support they have from friends and family and you know, they know they’re in for a battle.”

“They couldn’t see Danny, who was underneath. So big Dan reached in and grabbed the fire extinguisher, which basically melted to his hand, and started calling his name and spraying,” Macdonald said.

Peabody City Councilor Julie Daigle was at the scene of the fire Monday to survey the damage.

“I’ve heard an outpouring from people. Everyone seems to know the Callahan family,” Daigle said. “We’ll do whatever we can to help them return safely to this wonderful neighborhood.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials say there’s no reason to believe it was suspicious.