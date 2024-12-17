Thief steals package containing boy's Christmas gift from South Boston porch

A little boy's Christmas gift was swiped from his family's front porch in the South End, and the family says a replacement won't make it in time for the holiday.
According to a police report, a thief snagged a package off the steps of a West Broadway home around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Inside the package was a $150 GABB watch, a kid's smartwatch intended to be a little boy's Christmas gift.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
“To take a kid’s Christmas present is pretty sad,” Jack Lyons said. “I wish I knew who it was. I’d buy it and replace the gift for the kid. I know what it’s like to have no toys, so I’m sorry to hear that.”
Ring camera footage shows the suspect, described as a male wearing a Patriot's beanie, jeans, white shoes and a grey zip-up hoodie, stuffing the package inside the hoodie and fleeing on a scooter.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Residents say the porch thefts have gotten worse recently.
"It’s very aggressive in this area," said neighbor Karen Olevitz.
"Sometimes they’re ripped open," Lyons added.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The same day as the theft, Boston police put out a video with tips to help people keep their special deliveries safe. These include things like setting up alerts to track your packages, leaving specific drop-off instructions, asking a neighbor or friend to grab packages if you're not home for delivery, requiring a signature for delivery or having items delivered to a P.O. box or other secure location.
“Everybody -- as soon as the package arrives and people see it -- they bring it in,” Louise O’Sullivan said. “I mean, you don’t feel safe about your package. I don’t feel safe when I see the package in the hall. I don’t feel safe that it’s going to be there if I don’t bring it in.”
A security camera or video doorbell may help deter thieves, or like in this case, capture images of a suspect.
Boston police say if your package is stolen, report it to the shipping company immediately.