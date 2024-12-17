Thief steals package containing boy's Christmas gift from South Boston porch

A little boy's Christmas gift was swiped from his family's front porch in the South End, and the family says a replacement won't make it in time for the holiday.

According to a police report, a thief snagged a package off the steps of a West Broadway home around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Inside the package was a $150 GABB watch, a kid's smartwatch intended to be a little boy's Christmas gift.

“To take a kid’s Christmas present is pretty sad,” Jack Lyons said. “I wish I knew who it was. I’d buy it and replace the gift for the kid. I know what it’s like to have no toys, so I’m sorry to hear that.”

Ring camera footage shows the suspect, described as a male wearing a Patriot's beanie, jeans, white shoes and a grey zip-up hoodie, stuffing the package inside the hoodie and fleeing on a scooter.

Residents say the porch thefts have gotten worse recently.

"It’s very aggressive in this area," said neighbor Karen Olevitz.

"Sometimes they’re ripped open," Lyons added.

The same day as the theft, Boston police put out a video with tips to help people keep their special deliveries safe. These include things like setting up alerts to track your packages, leaving specific drop-off instructions, asking a neighbor or friend to grab packages if you're not home for delivery, requiring a signature for delivery or having items delivered to a P.O. box or other secure location.

“Everybody -- as soon as the package arrives and people see it -- they bring it in,” Louise O’Sullivan said. “I mean, you don’t feel safe about your package. I don’t feel safe when I see the package in the hall. I don’t feel safe that it’s going to be there if I don’t bring it in.”

A security camera or video doorbell may help deter thieves, or like in this case, capture images of a suspect.

Boston police say if your package is stolen, report it to the shipping company immediately.