Thief targeted specific items during break-in at Reading home, police say

Police in Reading, Massachusetts, are searching for a thief accused of breaking into a home over the weekend.

Investigators say the suspect was "quick and thorough," approaching the house near Walkers Brook Drive around 5:25 p.m. and leaving in about 30 minutes. The suspect targeted specific items and left other valuables behind, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the person in the image above is asked to call Reading police at 781-944-1212.